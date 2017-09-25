Dana White Reacts To Diaz vs. McGregor Trilogy Fight Rumor

The question that is on everyone’s mind is what’s next for UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor following his TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in his professional boxing debut last month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC President Dana White has gone on record by stating that McGregor will be back to defend his lightweight championship before the end of the year. One problem with that is the fact of a possible boxing match with Paulie Malignaggi or the lucrative trilogy fight with Nate Diaz.

A trilogy fight with Diaz is currently the frontrunner for McGregor’s next fight. The belief is that the bout could sell north of 2 million buys with the bump McGregor gets from his bout with Mayweather.

On Sunday, Team FA reported that a trilogy fight between Diaz and McGregor was scheduled for the UFC 219 pay-per-view event in December in Las Vegas. However, White has since taken to his official Twitter account to shoot down the rumor by writing, “Not true AT ALL!”

BREAKING: Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have agreed a deal for a Trilogy fight!!! Las Vegas, 30th December ???????????? pic.twitter.com/TlLmEQN5tH — Team FA (@TeamFA) September 24, 2017

Not true AT ALL — Dana White (@danawhite) September 24, 2017

Prior to his boxing match with Mayweather, McGregor put on a great performance at UFC 205 which saw him claim the UFC lightweight championship by knocking out Eddie Alvarez. On the flip side, Diaz has not been seen inside the world-famous Octagon since his controversial majority decision loss to McGregor at UFC 202 in August of 2016.

Their first fight went down at UFC 196 with Diaz emerging victorious via submission (rear-naked choke). Diaz’s boxing coach Richard Perez has gone on record by saying that Diaz would require a $20 million payday from the UFC to fight McGregor for the third time.