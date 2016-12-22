Cyborg Releases Statement On USADA Test Failure

Earlier today the MMA world was thrown into a virtual upheaval when news arrived that Invicta FC champion and rising UFC competitor Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino had been flagged by USADA for a banned substance stemming from an out-of-competition test on December 5.

Cyborg had been involved in one of MMA’s hottest stories in recent weeks when news came she had turned down two title fights for the women’s UFC 145-pound belt, and while it’s unknown if the UFC knew about the test failure before they booked Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie at February 11’s UFC 208, it certainly could have played into the decision.

Many were quick to jump on her back after her previous failure during her days in Strikeforce, but Cyborg and her representatives affirmed their stance that the substance was due to a medical treatment she had been receiving after her draining cuts to 140 pounds for her two fights in the Octagon this year. According to Ariel Helwani, she’s facing a potential maximum punishment of a one-year suspension. However, Justino claims to know what the substance was and says it was not an anabolic agent in a statement released on Facebook.

Read her entire statement right here: