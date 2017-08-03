Bisping vs. St-Pierre Betting Odds: Is GSP Favored After Four Years Off?

Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre is finally set to make his Octagon return when he takes on Michael Bisping in his 185-pound debut for the division’s title.

“Rush” ended his mixed martial arts (MMA) career on a 12 fight win streak, which included nine successful title defenses. St-Pierre has racked up wins over the likes of Matt Sera, Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn, Carlos Condit, Nick Diaz, and Johny Hendricks. His last Octagon appearance saw him take home a controversial split decision win over Hendricks for his ninth consecutive title defense.

Shortly after the victory, St-Pierre announced his retirement from MMA but did leave the door open for a potential return down the road. Fast forward nearly four years later and the Canadian is ready to return to fighting competition and is set to main event UFC 217 opposite middleweight champ Michael Bisping in his divisional debut.

Bisping is currently on a five fight win streak that has proven to be the best run of his career, having defeated the likes of Anderson Silva, Luke Rockhold, and Dan Henderson. He will now get his first big money fight against St-Pierre later this year. Originally it was believed that welterweight champ Tyron Woodley would get the first crack at the Canadian, however, after his poorly received performance at UFC 214 this past weekend, UFC President Dana White decided to make a change.

After nearly four years off betting lines have St-Pierre as a -155 (20/31) favorite over Bisping who is a +125 (5/4) underdog.

UFC 217 goes down lie on pay-per-view (PPV) from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 4, 2017.