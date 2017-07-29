Betting Odds For UFC 214: Is Daniel Cormier Favored In Rematch?

UFC 214 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 29th) from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A portion of the preliminary card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET while the rest of the prelims will air on FXX at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will air on PPV (pay-per-view) at 10 p.m. ET.

The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between champion Daniel Cormier and former champion Jon Jones. Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia for the welterweight title will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five-bout main card is Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino vs. Tonya Evinger for the vacant women’s featherweight title, Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler in a welterweight bout and Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir in a light heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Jones is a -250 favorite over Cormier, who is a +230 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Maia being a +180 underdog against Woodley, who is a -220 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET):

Jon Jones (-250) vs. Daniel Cormier (+230)

Tyron Woodley (-220) vs. Demian Maia (+180)

Cristiane Justino (-1300) vs. Tonya Evinger (+850)

Robbie Lawler (-155) vs. Donald Cerrone (+135)

Jimi Manuwa (-170) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (+150)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX, 8 p.m. ET):

Jason Knight (-125) vs. Ricardo Lamas (+105)

Aljamain Sterling (-135) vs. Renan Barão (+115)

Renato Moicano (-145) vs. Brian Ortega (+125)

Andre Fili (-355) vs. Calvin Kattar (+295)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET):

Aleksandra Albu (-160) vs. Kailin Curran (+140)

Jarred Brooks (-150) vs. Eric Shelton (+130)

Drew Dober (-350) vs. Josh Burkman (+290)