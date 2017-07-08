Betting Odds For UFC 213: Surprise Name Favored

UFC 213 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, July 8th) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET. Five bouts including two title bouts will take place on the main card that will air on pay-per-view event at 10 p.m. ET.

The event will be headlined by a UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship bout between current champion Amanda Nunes and multiple-time muay thai world champion Valentina Shevchenko. The pairing met previously in March 2016 at UFC 196, with Nunes winning by unanimous decision. An interim UFC Middleweight Championship bout between Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight bout, Daniel Omielanczuk vs. Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout and Jim Miller vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, there is not a favorite in the Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko bout as the odds for that fight is -110. Other odds for the main card include Romero being a +110 underdog against Whittaker, who is a -130 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Female Bantamweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (-110) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (-110)

Interim UFC Middleweight Championship: Robert Whittaker (-130) vs. Yoel Romero (+110)

Heavyweight: Fabricio Werdum (+110) vs. Alistair Overeem (-130)

Heavyweight: Daniel Omielanczuk (+550) vs. Curtis Blaydes (-800)

Lightweight: Jim Miller (+205) vs. Anthony Pettis (-245)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Travis Browne (-220) vs. Oleksiy Oliynyk (+180)

Welterweight: Brian Camozzi (+415) vs. Chad Laprise (-525)

Middleweight: Gerald Meerschaert (+125) vs. Thiago Santos (-145)

Welterweight: Jordan Mein (+120) vs. Belal Muhammad (-140)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade (+275) vs. Rob Font (-335)

Featherweight: Cody Stamman (-275) vs. Terrion Ware (+235)

Light Heavyweight: James Bochnovic (+255) vs. Trevin Giles (-310)