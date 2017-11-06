Joanna Jedrzejczyk Promises To Return ‘Stronger & Sooner Than You Think’

After losing her women’s strawweight title by brutal knockout at UFC 217, former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk vows she will come back stronger than ever.

Jedrzejczyk succumbed to a brutal barrage first-round punches to Rose Namajunas on Saturday night after being the most dominant female champion since Ronda Rousey. Many considered her to be one of if not the best champion on the UFC roster prior to her loss to Namajunas.

The former champ took to Instagram to express her desire to return to the cage as quickly as possible:

Jedrzejczyk had taken the belt from Carla Esparza at UFC 185 and had a firm grasp over the division ever since. But in one of those crazy MMA moments, three UFC belts changed hands at UFC 217, and the Polish national was one of those champions who lost on Saturday.

The knockout loss was her first professional defeat in mixed martial arts, as the former champion was dropped twice before the referee stopped the fight three minutes into the first round in a massive upset victory for Namajunas.

Do you expect Jedrzejczyk to regain her belt? Or will this loss have larger psychological implications for the former champ?