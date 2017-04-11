NYSAC Confirms Instant Replay Use Was Legal For Mousasi-Weidman Stoppage

Gegard Mousasi may have picked up his biggest UFC win with a second-round TKO of former middleweight champ Chris Weidman in the co-main event of last Saturday’s UFC 210 from Buffalo, but the victory didn’t come without a monstrous shroud of controversy.

Two knees from “The Dreamcatcher” found a home on Weidman in the second frame, but referee Dan Miragliotta deemed only the first was legal, deciding both of Weidman’s hands were down on the second strike. He was then given five minutes to recover, but during that break period, cageside instant replay was used to determine that Mousasi’s strikes were indeed legal, and the doctors on duty then confirmed Weidman could no longer continue, resulting in a TKO victory for Mousasi.

If you’ll remember, the rule was also just changed in 2017 to stop fighters from gaming the system with one hand on the ground, and the state of New York is still a newborn in terms of regulating mixed martial arts (MMA) events on their soil. Those things were clear, but what wasn’t was whether or not using instant replay for MMA bouts was actually legal in the state.

Well, it turns out it is. In a statement given to MMA Fighting, the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) confirmed that the correct call was made with the use of perfectly usable instant replay:

“Mr. Weidman was determined to be unable to continue the match due to legal blows received, resulting in a TKO,” the NYSAC said in a statement. “In New York State, it has been held that the Commission may review video evidence in order to meet its obligation to render correct determinations and act in the best interest of the sport. “After the referee initially ruled the strikes from Mr. Mousasi illegal, he consulted with the alternate referee during the physician assessment of Mr. Weidman and determined that the knee strikes by Mousasi were not illegal. During the examination of Mr. Weidman by Commission medical staff, it was determined he was medically unfit to continue and the referee ruled a TKO victory in favor of Mr. Mousasi.”

That’s sure to sting for Weidman, who has incredibly lost three straight bouts by TKO, albeit to to the absolute best of the 185-pound crop. Still, his planned appeal appears it’s not going to have much ground to stand on, and with both Mousasi and Dana White sounding not so hot on his demanded rematch, Weidman has a big hole to climb out of. His team has insisted that the referee has to make a call and stick to it, as it’s extremely rare that a call gets reversed in the heat of battle.

An appeal is most likely coming, but the NYSAC has proven they stick to their decisions, however strange and undorthox they seem (remember, they initially banned a female fighter for having breast implants before UFC 210).

The only thing that could save his case is the fact that most top middleweights – including champion Michael Bisping – are booked right now, and top contender Yoel Romero has stated he will sit out to fight the winner of “The Count’s” bout with a returning Georges St-Pierre.

Overall it was an infinitely unsatisfying result in one of the most anticipated middleweight bouts in a long time, and it only served to continue New York and the UFC’s strange start to 2017.