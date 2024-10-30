Diego Lopes floats interim title fight with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 312: ‘Let’s just do it’

ByRoss Markey
Surging featherweight contender, Diego Lopes has made a suggestion that he and former champion, Alexander Volkanovski should compete for an interim divisional crown as soon as UFC 312 in February — particularly if incumbent gold holder, Ilia Topuria targets a hiatus or a trip to fight in his residence in Spain.

Lopes, who currently dons the number three rank at the featherweight limit, most recently featured on the main card of Noche UFC back in September at the Las Vegas Sphere, earning his fifth straight Octagon win.

gettyimages 2172050889 612x612 1

Making light work of former multiple time title challenger, Brian Ortega over the course of three rounds in their rescheduled matchup in ‘Sin City’, Brazilian native, Lopes added the veteran to a run of prior wins over Dan Ige, Sodiq Yusuff, Pat Sabatini, and Gavin Tucker after a short-notice loss to Movsar Evloev in his first UFC outing.

And attending the Etihad Arena last week at UFC 308, Lopes — along with former champion, Volkanovski watched on as the unbeaten, Topuria landed his first successful defense of the featherweight crown with a stunning third round knockout win over symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway.

gettyimages 2181234172 612x612 1

Diego Lopes welcomes UFC 312 interim title fight with Alexander Volkanovski

And while the Georgian-Spaniard has welcomed the chance to fight Volkanovski in a title rematch next, Lopes has confirmed plans to fight potentially as soon as February at UFC 312, and suggested Volkanovski and himself should compete for an interim crown on the card ‘Downunder’.

“We were never promised a title shot going into this,” Diego Lopes said during an interview with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned. “We just agreed to be the backup but we will for sure try to find our way to that title shot.”

“Ilia (Topuria) mentioned on Saturday night that he wanted to take some time off,” Diego Lopes explained. Also, UFC mentioned they’re working on a date for Spain. While this is all going on, it would make the most sense for me to just fight ‘Volk’ (Alexander Volkanovski) in Sydney for the interim title. ‘Volk’ has already suggested this. I’ve already agreed to it. Let’s just do it.”

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

