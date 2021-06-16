Former UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili has been clamoring for an immediate rematch with the newly-crowned strawweight queen Rose Namajunas ever since her knockout loss at UFC 261.

While nothing has been officially announced by the UFC yet in terms of making the matchup happen later this year, Weili is preparing as if she were in the middle of a fight camp.

Weili provided an update for her fans on her Instagram regarding her comeback to the UFC octagon after losing her strawweight belt and seems keen on reclaiming the throne.

“Everything will continue,” Weili said. “Begin to prepare for battle. I hope to make a little progress every day.”

Weili alluded on her Instagram last week that a fight with Namajunas is close to coming to fruition as she prepares in her native China. She has showcased her trademark vicious striking combined with impressive grappling skills that she hasn’t utilized as much in recent fights.

Namajunas knocked out Weili with a ferocious head kick in their matchup earlier this year in Jacksonville. With the win, Namajunas became the first two-time strawweight champion in the history of the division. She lost the belt to Jessica Andrade back at UFC 237 before avenging the loss at UFC 251 in a number-one contender bout.

Before that, Weili had defeated Andrade to claim the strawweight title and become the first Chinese UFC champion. She then defended her title in a historically great fight against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248 before falling to Namajunas.

A rematch between Namajunas and Weili is sure to be entertaining, and Weili looks like she is preparing for war later this year against the woman who took her place as one of the top female fighters in the world. With another win over Weili, Namajunas has the opportunity to cement herself as an all-time great as she begins her second title reign.

