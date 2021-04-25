And New. ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas has reclaimed the undisputed UFC strawweight championship — with arguably one of the greatest knockouts in title fight history.
With just over a minute elapsed in the opening round as Weili attempted to find her range with some low kicks, Namajunas sprang with a picture-perfect, left high-kick, sending the incumbent to the canvas — before following up with two hammerfists, forcing referee, Keith Peterson to stop the contest.
Namajunas becomes a two-time strawweight champion, and becomes the first woman in the promotion’s history to lose and then reclaim a title.
Below, catch Namajunas’ massive high-kick win over Weili.