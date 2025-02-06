Zhang Weili Nearly Forces Sean Strickland to Withdraw from UFC 312, But Pulls Her Punch

Zhang Weili had her chance to take out Sean Strickland.

Returning to Sydney, Australia this Saturday night, Strickland and Zhang will headline a highly anticipated UFC 312 card inside the Qudos Bank Arena. In the main event of the evening, Strickland will look to reclaim the middleweight title when he challenges reigning and defending champion, Dricus Du Plessis.

Before that, Zhang will attempt to successfully defend her UFC strawweight strap when she faces the undefeated standout Tatiana Suarez in the co-main event.

Ahead of their respective bouts in The Land Down Under, Strickland and Zhang caught up with one another at the fighter hotel and engaged in a friendly staredown. At one point, ‘Tarzan’ even offered to give ‘Magnum’ a free shot, but she ultimately declined.

Check out the clip from the latest episode of UFC 312 Embedded below:

Wholesome Sean Strickland and Zhang Weili moments during our UFC 312 interview LOL pic.twitter.com/9Xk9L4S3Ut — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) February 6, 2025

Zhang Weili could etch her name in the history books at uFC 312

While Strickland is attempting to become just the second fighter in middleweight history to hold the 185-pound crown twice, Zhang Weili is on the verge of making her own history.

With a win over Suarez, ‘Magnum’ will officially tie Joanna Jędrzejczyk for the most title fight wins in UFC strawweight history. She’d also take Suarez’s ‘O’ which would be a nice feather in the cap of the Chinese superstar.

Suarez goes into her first UFC title opportunity with a perfect 10-0 record, seven of those victories coming under the UFC banner. In her last two outings, the Covina, California native bagged back-to-back second-round submission victories over Montana De La Rosa and Jessica Andrade, launching her to the top spot in the strawweight rankings.