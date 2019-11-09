Zabit Magomedsharipov Bests Calvin Kattar – UFC Moscow Results

Spread the word!













In the main event of UFC Moscow, Zabit Magomedsharipov takes on Calvin Kattar at featherweight.

Round 1:

Kattar connects on a nice right hand down the pipe off a Magomedsharipov kick. A nice leg kick connects for Kattar. Magomedsharipov with a nice leg kick and sidekick to the body. Now Magomedsharipov putting together a nice combination. More nice work from Magomedsharipov inside the pocket.

Kattar with some nice shots now but Magomedsharipov is pressing forward. A front kick to the face connects for Magomedsharipov. Both men exchanging inside the pocket now with big shots. A spinning backfist lands for Magomedsharipov and the round ends.

Round 2:

Spinning backkick to the body lands for Magomedsharipov. Leg kicks from Magomedsharipov now. Magomedsharipov goes for a takedown but it’s stuffed by Kattar. Magomedsharipov right into a back clinch but Kattar scrambles out of it. Kattar with a nice overhand but Magomedsharipov responds with a let hook. Some nice uppercuts from Kattar, who just misses on a follow-up flying knee. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

A low blow from Magomedsharipov temporarily stops the action. Kattar throwing now but he’s getting countered by Magomedsharipov nicely. Magomedsharipov sneaks in a big left hook. Kattar stuffs a Magomedsharipov takedown attempt. Some big shots connect for Kattar. Another right hand for Kattar now.

Kattar putting shots together well, but Magomedsharipov is still firing back and moving his head, circling out. Uppercut from Kattar lands. Another uppercut for Kattar. Magomedsharipov catches a Kattar flying knee attempt and gets the takedown. Kattar is throwing a ton of shots off his back. The fight comes to an end.

Official Result: Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)