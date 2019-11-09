UFC Moscow Results: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

LowKickMMA will be providing you UFC Moscow results throughout the day from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia. Zabit Magomedsharipov takes on Calvin Kattar at featherweight in the main event of the evening.
Co-main eventing the night is a very interesting heavyweight bout between the top-ranked Alexander Volkov and ex-NFL star Greg Hardy. Hardy took the fight on short-notice after Volkov’s initial opponent, Junior dos Santos, pulled from the bout due to an infection.
UFC Moscow Results
Main Card (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET):
- Featherweight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar
- Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Alexander Volkov
- Welterweight: Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts
- Light heavyweight: Khadis Ibragimov vs. Ed Herman
- Welterweight: Anthony Rocco Martin vs. Ramazan Emeev
- Light heavyweight: Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu
Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET):
- Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
- Welterweight: Rustam Khabilov vs. Sergey Khandozhko
- Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Karl Roberson
- Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. David Zawada
- Lightweight: Alexander Yakovlev vs. Roosevelt Roberts
- Women’s bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Jessica-Rose Clark
- Bantamweight: Grigorii Popov vs. Davey Grant
**Keep refreshing/LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC Moscow will begin at 11 a.m. ET**
