UFC Moscow Results: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

LowKickMMA will be providing you UFC Moscow results throughout the day from the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia. Zabit Magomedsharipov takes on Calvin Kattar at featherweight in the main event of the evening.

Co-main eventing the night is a very interesting heavyweight bout between the top-ranked Alexander Volkov and ex-NFL star Greg Hardy. Hardy took the fight on short-notice after Volkov’s initial opponent, Junior dos Santos, pulled from the bout due to an infection.

Check out LowKickMMA’s UFC Moscow Results below. Also, make sure to follow along with us throughout the night on Twitter @LowKick_MMA.

UFC Moscow Results

Main Card (ESPN+, 2 p.m. ET):

Featherweight: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 11 a.m. ET):

Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

**Keep refreshing/LowKickMMA’s coverage of UFC Moscow will begin at 11 a.m. ET**