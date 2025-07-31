Banger Alert! Yuki Yoza VS Superlek kickboxing match announced for ONE 173

ByCristian Alvarez
Copy of Rico kicks eddie

In kickboxing, a banger that was announced for the upcoming stacked ONE 173 card in Japan. Former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza will face off against a two-sport champion. “The Kicking Machines” Superlek. In what is a surprising announcement, as many believed Yoza would be slated for a title shot after defeating the number 3-ranked Petchtanong.

Yuki Yoza Superlek

Yuki Yoza and Superlek will be in a battle of the brutal kickers.

Despite Yoza calling out Johnathan Haggerty in the post-fight interview after his last fight. He will now face Superlek at bantamweight, where the former flyweight champion will likely be somewhat undersized compared to the robust Yoza, who made a strong career at bantamweight outside of ONE Championship—even beating down former ONE kickboxing champion Petchdam. So it will be an enticing matchup for fans at the stacked ONE Japan card.

READ MORE:  Unstoppable Petr Yan Clinches Convincing Decision Over Marcus McGhee - UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights

Combat Sports Writer

Aspring sports writer covering all things MMA, Muay Thai, Kickboxing, boxing, and Bare Knuckle.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts