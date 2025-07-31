In kickboxing, a banger that was announced for the upcoming stacked ONE 173 card in Japan. Former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza will face off against a two-sport champion. “The Kicking Machines” Superlek. In what is a surprising announcement, as many believed Yoza would be slated for a title shot after defeating the number 3-ranked Petchtanong.

Kick MASTERS 🦵💥 "The Kicking Machine" Superlek collides with Japanese superstar Yuki Yoza in a bantamweight kickboxing dream match at ONE 173 in Tokyo! #ONE173 | Nov 16… pic.twitter.com/NqncR65bcS — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) July 30, 2025

Yuki Yoza and Superlek will be in a battle of the brutal kickers.

Despite Yoza calling out Johnathan Haggerty in the post-fight interview after his last fight. He will now face Superlek at bantamweight, where the former flyweight champion will likely be somewhat undersized compared to the robust Yoza, who made a strong career at bantamweight outside of ONE Championship—even beating down former ONE kickboxing champion Petchdam. So it will be an enticing matchup for fans at the stacked ONE Japan card.