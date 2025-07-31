Banger Alert! Yuki Yoza VS Superlek kickboxing match announced for ONE 173
In kickboxing, a banger that was announced for the upcoming stacked ONE 173 card in Japan. Former K-1 champion Yuki Yoza will face off against a two-sport champion. “The Kicking Machines” Superlek. In what is a surprising announcement, as many believed Yoza would be slated for a title shot after defeating the number 3-ranked Petchtanong.
Yuki Yoza and Superlek will be in a battle of the brutal kickers.
Despite Yoza calling out Johnathan Haggerty in the post-fight interview after his last fight. He will now face Superlek at bantamweight, where the former flyweight champion will likely be somewhat undersized compared to the robust Yoza, who made a strong career at bantamweight outside of ONE Championship—even beating down former ONE kickboxing champion Petchdam. So it will be an enticing matchup for fans at the stacked ONE Japan card.