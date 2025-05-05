The newest signing to ONE Championship is the former K-1 kickboxing champion Yuki Yoza, who is set to face Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109. Yoza had quite the run in K-1, and when the former ONE kickboxing champion and former Muay Thai champion Petchdam Petyindee Academy faced Yoza in their 2024 showdown, it would be a shocking, brutal, and one-sided affair.

Yuki Yoza would systematically break down Petchdam in a beatdown across three rounds. Crushing his calf and defending all of the power strikes the former ONE Championship would throw back at the Karateka. Yoza would drop Petchdam with a brutal calf kick and chase Petchdam down and drop him again with a brutal headkick. Finally, the karate would finish the Nak Muay with another brutal calf kick as Petchdam fell to the ground in a heap.

Yuki Yoza has everything a fighter needs to succeed in ONE Championship.

Many top kickboxing and Muay Thai talents have struggled as they entered ONE; however, Yoza is a special breed, even different from Team Vasileus teammates. His Karate style, incredible footwork, and tricky and powerful boxing can be a complex puzzle for any striker. Now that he has a tough task in the face of a young Dagestani-Russian kickboxing sensation in Elbrus Osmanov, we are in store for fireworks.