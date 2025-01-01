Japanese Fighter Considered Suicide in 2024 and Doesn’t See 2025 Going Much Better

One of Japan’s most celebrated kickboxers Leona Pettas took to social media to share his thoughts on what he described as a difficult 2024 and even considered suicide. The former K-1 Super Featherweight World Grand Prix champion has faced a series of challenges in recent years and revealed personal struggles in a heartfelt tweet that struck a chord with fans around the globe.

Leona Pettas on Suicide

On X, he said:

“Thank you for this year. It was a sh*tty year where I couldn’t accomplish anything and seriously considered retirement or suicide, but I’m still alive thanks to the people who supported me,” Pettas wrote. “In 2024, I have nothing but gratitude to all those who have supported me!!! I don’t have high hopes for 2025, but I will do my best to give back. Wait in anticipation.”

The 32-year-old kickboxer is known for his precision striking and championship pedigree. Leona Pettas has seen his career marred by setbacks in recent years. After a hand injury that sidelined him for 15 months, Pettas returned to competition in December 2023 at K-1 ReBIRTH 2, only to lose a majority decision against Rémi Parra in a non-title bout. The loss added to a string of frustrations for Pettas, who once held titles in both K-1 and Krush promotions.

He is likely best known for his unforgettable brawl with three-division K-1 Champion Takeru Segawa in which both men swung for the fences and traded knockdowns.

Leona Pettas remains a respected figure in kickboxing. As he navigates the uncertainties of the upcoming year, his supporters will undoubtedly “wait in anticipation” to see how the fighter moves forward in and out of the ring.