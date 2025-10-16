Number 7 ranked UFC featherweight Youssef Zalal is riding high after the biggest win of his career: a first-round submission victory over former title challenger Josh Emmett. Known as a feared KO artist with a background in college wrestling, Emmett was thought to be the toughest matchup of Zalal’s UFC tenure. That assumption proved incorrect, as Zalal quickly and effortlessly secured a single leg takedown that transitioned into an armbar finish.

Youssef was originally cut from the UFC following a three fight losing streak in 2022. He then went on a three fight finishing streak in Sparta Combat, which earned him a second chance in the UFC. Since re-signing, Youssef Zalal has won five in a row, putting himself near title contention in a stacked featherweight division.

In a recent interview, Youssef revealed to a former champion who he would like to fight next.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – NOVEMBER 02: Youssef Zalal of Morocco reacts after a submission victory against Jack Shore of Wales in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Rogers Place on November 02, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Youssef Zalal Eyes Title Fight After Dominant Win In Podcast Appearance

Zalal appeared as the latest guest on the Jaxxon Podcast with host and former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rampage Jackson. During the episode, co-host Bear asked the UFC featherweight who he wanted to fight next. Zalal responded:

“I know Murphy was supposed to fight for the belt. I heard they said Diego might get a title shot. So I was like, okay, if he gets the title shot, it’s going to happen. Obviously, I’d like to fight for the belt too, because we both get paid a lot of money and all that. I’m tryin’ to catch up.”

A fight with either Diego Lopes or Lerone Murphy would be massive for Zalal’s career, placing him firmly in title contention. Could Youssef’s journey mirror that of Brandon Moreno, who was also cut from the UFC at one point, only to return and conquer his division as a world champion? It certainly seems possible after his dominant performance at UFC 320.