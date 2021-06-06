Yoel Romero is itching to return to action.

Romero recently signed with Bellator and was set to take on Anthony Johnson in a dream fight in the quarterfinal of the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix last month.

That was, until he failed to pass a pre-fight medical screening forcing him to pull out the fight. It was later revealed to be an issue with his eye.

However, fans can expect to see him in the next few months as “The Soldier of God” plans on competing and winning titles in both the middleweight and light heavyweight division.

“The fans can see me very soon,” Romero said in a recent interview (via Middle Easy). “Maybe August. Maybe August, maybe 205 or maybe 185. I want to fight in both classes, I wanted the belt in both classes, but I’m coming soon. … I wanna kill somebody.”

Of course, it’s highly unlikely that Romero will face Johnson with the latter beating José Augusto via knockout to advance to the semifinals. In case of injury to any opponent before the semifinals, there is a chance that Romero could step in and make his debut.

But even if that’s not the case, the former UFC title challenger expects to face Johnson at some point in the future.

“Yes, I can see this fight happening,” he added. “I can see the face of this amazing athlete. This will happen, I think so.”