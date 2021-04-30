Bellator 258’s co-main event matchup between former UFC fighters Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson has been postponed after Romero failed to clear pre-fight medical testing.

According to the statement by Bellator, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson will remain part of the Belltaor Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix facing an alternative opponent “as soon as possible”.

The matchup was set to be the organizational debut for both fighters with Romero leaving the UFC in 2020 after a failed title bid against Israel Adesanya, and Rumble returning from his retirement in 2016.

Whoever was to win this pivotal matchup would continue on in the Grand Prix facing off next against current Bellator Light-Heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov who moved forward after defeating Phil Davis at Bellator 257.

On the other side of the bracket sits the former Bellator double champion Ryan Bader who will face off against former UFC fighter Corey Anderson later in the year.

As it stands there has been no word on who will replace Romero and face Johnson in the Light-heavyweight Grand Prix, but Romero will have to sit on the sidelines for a few more months before he can reapply for clearance and gear up to make his Bellator debut.

Aside from this fallout, the event will continue as planned with the headliners Sergio Pettis and Bantamweight champion Juan Archuleta to headline the night.