Yoel Romero Says He’ll ‘Start Charging USADA Rent’

Yoel Romero says USADA might as well move in with him.

The hulking top-ranked UFC middleweight recently shared a photograph of his latest USADA drug test. “The Soldier of God” doesn’t appear too pleased with the frequency they’re testing him at.

Romero posted on his Instagram that they had visited him twice in this month alone. He then joked he would “start charging them rent” because of that frequency:

“2 times in the month #iluhju usada. Soon I will start charging rent and you can just stay with me in my house 😂 #seeyousoonboi”

Romero recently saw his supposedly confirmed fight with rising star Paulo Costa stricken off November’s UFC 230. The Cuban powerhouse said he needed more time to recover due to surgery for a broken orbital suffered in his close loss to Robert Whittaker at UFC 225.

The Olympic medalist has missed weight for his last two fights, rendering them non-title affairs because of it. He recently confirmed he would not move up to light heavyweight regardless.

As for USADA, Romero was suspended for six months due to a failed test that was ultimately deemed a contaminated supplement.