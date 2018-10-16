Yoel Romero Responds To Luke Rockhold’s Recent Comments

Yoel Romero responds to former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold over the recent comments that he made. Romero was 9-1 in his past 10 prior to his latest bout at UFC 225. That’s very impressive for someone who is over the age of 40.

Romero missed weight for his rematch against UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of June’s UFC 225 pay-per-view event from Chicago, Illinois. He originally weighed in at 186 pounds and had two hours to cut to make championship weight. However, his second attempt had him at 0.2 pounds overweight and ultimately saw him lose to the UFC champion by decision.

Before that, however, he destroyed former champion Luke Rockhold via KO at February’s UFC 221. That rivalry is still raging on due to some comments Rockhold recently made.

Romero Responds

Earlier this week, Rockhold called Romero a “cheap f*ck” as well as stating that he would entertain a second fight at light heavyweight. It’s not up to him. Romero brutally finished Rockhold in their first match-up. He has little to gain by facing him a second time.

Their History

“The Soldier of God” ended up knocking out Rockhold in the main event of the UFC 221 pay-per-view event. Although Romero didn’t clarify whether he would be interested in accepting this fight, he did at least give a response.

Statement

It should be noted that his manager, Malki Kawa, has gone on record in the past by stating that Romero is considering making a big weight class change heading into his next fight.