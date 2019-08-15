Yoel Romero Doesn’t Understand Personal Animosity From Paulo Costa

Spread the word!













One fight that seems to be flying under the radar a bit is the middleweight meeting between Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 241.

The fight sits behind two massive headliners in Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic and Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis. However, this has all the makings to be a banger, as both men possess some devastating knockout power. Things between the pair have been very personal over the past year, especially on Costa’s end.

The young Brazilian hopes to make an even bigger name for himself with a win over “The Soldier Of God.” He’s even predicting a first-round finish over his Cuban counterpart. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Romero expressed some confusion as to why Costa is making things so personal.

“My big question is this: Why is it personal? I’ve never seen that guy in my life,” Romero said. “I’ve never talked to him. Why is it personal? … Believe me, I don’t know why.”

The winner could very well be the next challenger in line for the middleweight title. Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya will unify their 185-pound titles at UFC 243. With a big performance on Saturday night, either Romero or Costa could punch their ticket to facing the winner early next year.

What do you think about the matchup between Romero and Costa this weekend?