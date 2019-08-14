Paulo Costa Offers Bold Prediction For UFC 241 Fight With Yoel Romero

Spread the word!













One of the biggest fights this weekend that is flying under the radar is a middleweight bout between powerhouses Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa.

Both men are proven knockout artists at 185 pounds, and given the personal animosity between the pair, fans are expecting fireworks. Speaking to BJPenn.com recently, Costa showed exactly just how confident he is heading into his fight with “The Soldier Of God.” Costa predicts a first-round knockout win over the Cuban.

“Yoel Romero is a champion in wrestling. But, this is MMA. We aren’t going to fight wrestling. Believe me, I’m going to knock him out. And if he isn’t smart, I’ll take him down and submit him. I just say to Yoel, be careful what you wish for,” Costa said.

“I will fight Romero how I always fight. The first second of the fight I will try to knock him out or even submit him. I will chase him and hunt him inside the Octagon. I’m going to knock him out. It will be in the first round.”

Costa has won all four of his fights in the UFC via knockout or TKO. He is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career thus far. If he were to best one of the division’s elite in Romero, especially via stoppage, Costa believes it would be hard to deny him the next shot at the title.

“No question if I win this I will fight for the title next,” Costa said. “When I beat him — especially in the way I beat him — the only option will be for me to fight for the title. I will beat him so badly, I will fight for the belt next.”

What do you make of the matchup between Costa and Romero? Who are you picking?