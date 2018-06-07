Yoel Romero Focused On Righting Wrongs Of First Robert Whittaker Bout

UFC middleweight title contender Yoel Romero has a certain goal in his next fight.

That goal that he wants to achieve is to correct the mistake that he made in his first fight with UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker won the interim title when he beat Romero back at UFC 213 in July by unanimous decision.

Then the promotion made him the champion after Georges St-Pierre vacated the strap due to a medical condition in December after beating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to win it.

Romero is slated to challenge Whittaker for the strap at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view event.

In a recent interview, the title contender made it clear that he had the chance to finish Whittaker in their first fight but did not. Thus, with another crack at the champion, he vows to get it done this time.

“I made a mistake, and this time, we worked on the mistake I made in the last fight with (Whittaker),” Romero today told MMAjunkie. “On Saturday, we’ll make it better. I had a moment in the fight I could’ve finished him, and I didn’t. This time, I’ll finish him.” “It’s a big moment – it’s the title,” Romero said. “In the beginning when I fought in the UFC, I wanted to learn in the octagon. This time, it’s not like that. It’s not like that when you fight for the title. Now when you have a moment for the kill with somebody, you do it.”

UFC 225 pay-per-view event is slated to go down on Saturday, June 9, 2018, at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.