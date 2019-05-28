Yoel Romero Banks $27 Million In Tainted Supplement Lawsuit

Spread the word!













Yoel Romero just became a very, very wealthy man.

“The Soldier Of God” has reportedly won over $27 million in a lawsuit against Gold Star Performance Products. The company was responsible for the tainted supplement that caused Romero to receive a six-month United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension back in 2016.

Today (Tues. May 28, 2019) ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Romero won his case against Gold Star Performance Products in New Jersey, and has been awarded a grand total of $27.45 million in damages. To be exact, $3 million in lost wages, $3 million for reputable harm, $3 million for emotional damage, multiplied by three per the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act:

Romero will, in fact, receive the total sum of $27.45 million, minus legal fees. Romero’s manager, Abraham Kawa, took to Twitter and noted that the money is only secondary to clearing Romero’s name of any wrongdoing:

As of this writing, the 42-year-old is slated to face young middleweight prospect Paulo Costa at UFC 241 on August 17 in Anaheim, California. The pair have been matched up several times before, all of those dates falling through for different reasons.

The Cuban powerhouse hasn’t fought since UFC 225 in June 2018, when he suffered a split decision defeat to 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker.