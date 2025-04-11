Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba – Odds and Match Preview

The UFC 314 event on April 12, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami will feature a pivotal strawweight clash between two top contenders, Yan Xiaonan and Virna Jandiroba. With title implications on the line, this matchup promises to be a compelling battle of contrasting styles.

Yan Xiaonan vs. Virna Jandiroba – Odds

The odds for the UFC 314 strawweight bout between Yan Xiaonan and Virna Jandiroba suggest a tightly contested matchup with contrasting paths to victory. Jandiroba enters as the favorite at -148, while Xiaonan is the underdog at +124. For more info, check out how to legally bet on offshore sportsbooks.

Analysts believe Jandiroba’s grappling-heavy style gives her an edge, particularly against Yan Xiaonan, who has struggled against elite wrestlers in the past. The Brazilian averages 2.29 takedowns per 15 minutes and has a strong track record of controlling fights on the ground, making her a likely candidate to win via decision (+200).

Conversely, Yan Xiaonan’s striking advantage could be pivotal if she can keep the fight standing. She lands nearly five significant strikes per minute with a 45% accuracy rate, compared to Jandiroba’s 2.12 strikes per minute at 38% accuracy.

MACAU, CHINA – NOVEMBER 23: (R-L) Yan Xiaonan of China kicks Tabatha Ricci of Brazil in their women’s strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Galaxy Arena on November 23, 2024 in Macau, China. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Xiaonan’s ability to defend takedowns (63%) will be crucial, as staying upright allows her to leverage her speed and combinations to outpace Jandiroba. Betting experts see value in Xiaonan winning by decision (+190), though her overall odds reflect skepticism about her ability to neutralize Jandiroba’s ground game.

This UFC 314 fight carries significant weight in the UFC’s strawweight division. China’s Yan Xiaonan, ranked No. 1, and Brazil’s Virna Jandiroba, ranked No. 3, are both vying for a shot at the division’s reigning champion, Zhang Weili. Xiaonan is looking to solidify her position as the top contender after falling short in her first title bid against Zhang at UFC 300. Meanwhile, Jandiroba is riding a four-fight win streak and aims to secure her first title opportunity with a victory here.

Xiaonan rebounded from her title loss with a dominant decision win over Tabatha Ricci in November 2024, outstriking her opponent 89-17. On the other hand, Jandiroba’s submission win against Lemos last July extended her winning streak and underscored her grappling power.

Both fighters are aware that a victory could lead to a title shot against Zhang Weili. For Xiaonan, this is an opportunity to prove she has evolved since their previous encounter. For Jandiroba, it’s a chance to finally break into the championship scene after years of consistency. As these elite strawweights prepare to clash, fans can expect an intense contest where strategy and execution will determine who keeps their championship dreams alive.