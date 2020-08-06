If things weren’t heated between Yair Rodriguez and Zabit Magomedsharipov, they certainly are now.

The pair of exciting featherweight contenders were slated to face each other in the UFC’s August 29 headliner. However, an ankle injury to Rodriguez scuppered those plans as Magomedsharipov now seeks a new opponent.

The Dagestan native went a step further by expressing his doubts as to whether Rodriguez was actually injured and not just trying to avoid him.

“It’s funny I signed bout agreement few weeks ago, Yair never did, UFC never announced officially main event. Two options: 1. UFC playing games 2. Yair has no balls 🤔🤔🤔”

As you would expect, Rodriguez did not take that well as he delivered a scathing response to Magomedsharipov.

“@zabit_magomedsharipov Sit down and wait for me the way you have been waiting. You will get a real good taste of my big mexican balls soon enough and since when did you become the sh*t talker? That you or your manager? Either way you’ll both wait for me like the little dogs you are. Tongue out and begging. I’ll see you in October-November 5 rounds.”

Hopefully, we do end up seeing these two fight before the end of the year — assuming Magomedsharipov doesn’t end up getting a title shot right away.

What do you make of the pair’s interactions?