Yair Rodriguez Reveals Where He Learned Elbow That KO’d ‘Korean Zombie’

Over the weekend (Sat. November 10, 2018) Yair Rodriguez put on one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history.

Rodriguez main evented UFC Denver opposite “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. The two men went all five rounds and decided to slug it out in the final seconds. In the middle of their final exchange, Rodriguez landed an awkward elbow that caught Jung on the chin.

“The Korean Zombie” was rendered unconscious, and Rodriguez picked up the victory despite being behind on the judges’ scorecards. It was a massive win for “El Pantera,” and a great way to close out the UFC’s 25th Anniversary show.

Recently, Rodriguez joined “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” to discuss his victory. During the interview, Rodriguez revealed that he actually learned the elbow backstage after seeing Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone practicing it:

“It’s something that I saw Cowboy doing in the back and I started practicing.”

Cerrone went on just before Rodriguez’s fight. He submitted Mike Perry in the first round, as he and Perry co-main evented UFC Denver. With the victory, Rodriguez’s MMA record advances to 10-2. In his outing before Denver, he lost to Frankie Edgar via TKO, as the fight was stopped in between rounds.

Fresh off a hard-fought victory, it looks like Rodriguez already has a challenger waiting for him.