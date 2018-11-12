Zabit Magomedsharipov Issues Challenge To Yair Rodriguez

Zabit Magomedsharipov issues challenge to fight rising prospect Yair Rodriguez after the latest fight that the young buck took part in. Also, there is a bit of history between these two fighters. This could be a factor in making this fight a reality.

In the headliner of UFC Denver, Rodriguez was able to score an amazing knockout of Chan Sung Jung at Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on FOX Sports 1.

The history of these fighters is recent. They were supposed to fight each other early September, at UFC 228. However, it got nixed once Rodriguez was sidelined with an injury. Now, Magomedsharipov is calling for a showdown against his fellow featherweight competitor.

He took to Twitter where he sent a challenge to Rodriguez and message to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby and President Dana White. He wrote, “Will he ever call my name?? Or should I move on??”.

Fight fans have been keeping a close eye on Magomedsharipov, who is currently 16-1 overall. He’s picked up some impressive wins as of late. Those wins include defeats of Mike Santiago, Sheymon Moraes, Kyle Bochniak and Brandon Davis. His latest fight, which was against Davis, went down at UFC 228. Zabit won the fight via submission in the second round with a modified kneebar.

Thus, with one of the biggest wins of his career, Rodriguez might take this fight. On the flip side, Rodriguez holds a pro-MMA record of 11-2 and 7-1 while under the UFC banner.