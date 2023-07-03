Despite walking into Saturday’s UFC 290 main event as a three-to-one underdog, Yair Rodriguez is being touted as the toughest test yet for reigning featherweight world champion Alexander Volkanovski.

After scoring a second-round submission over Josh Emmett to capture the interim featherweight title, Rodriguez will attempt to trade up for undisputed gold against the No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. Virtually everyone has picked Volkanovski to come out on top inside T-Mobile Arena, but popular play-by-play man Jon Anik expects ‘El Pantera’ to give Volkanovski a real run for his money during International Fight Week.

“Yair Rodriguez is the f*cking man,” Anik told MMA Fighting. “Dominick Cruz coined him ‘one of one,’ and I’m not sure that more appropriate words have ever been used to describe an athlete. I have no point of comparison when it comes to Yair Rodriguez. I absolutely think he’s going to be competitive against Alexander Volkanovski.”

Anik Sees No Need to Rush Into Volkanovski vs. Makhachev Rematch Following Fight with Yair Rodriguez

Yair Rodriguez captured the interim 145-pound crown at UFC 284, the same night that Alexander Volkanovski attempted to become a two-division world champion, challenging Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship. The Dagestani destroyer came out on top via a unanimous decision that was scrutinized by fans and fighters alike. The somewhat controversial result left the door wide open for a rematch, but Jon Anik believes there’s no need to rush into running back their Fight of the Year contender.

“I feel like with the Makhachev-Volkanovski rematch, you can let that marinate a little bit,” Anik said. “I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility that that fight could materialize even three or four years down the line. I just think with the wealth of talent you have right now at 145 and 155, it’s not a strike-while-the-iron-is-hot situation. I do believe that it’s ambitious just to think that Volkanovski is going to get completely through Yair unscathed and turn it around in October.

“Only thing I would say is that when we did sit down with Alex to begin the year, he said he wanted to fight four times in 2023, and I certainly believe — to quote Michael Chandler — that Volkanovski is here for a good time and not a long time,” Anik continued. “I really think he’s trying to put training camps together and realize these paydays and not be fighting into his 40s. So I think we have to enjoy Volanovski while we can, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him try for a quick turn even if it’s a hard fight in July.”

Islam Makhachev is aiming for a return to action this October when the promotion heads back to Abu Dhabi for UFC 294. Alexander Volkanvski has exhibited an interest in making a quick turnaround to compete at the event, but don’t expect to see their highly anticipated rematch booked just yet. Makhachev is currently slated for a lightweight title defense against former foe Charles Oliveira or possibly the winner of this month’s UFC 291 headliner between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

As for Volkanovski’s next title defense, should he get past Yair Rodriguez on Saturday night, could come against 14-0 standout Ilia Topuria. ‘El Matador’ earned a decisive unanimous decision win over Josh Emmett last month, thrusting himself into the division’s top five and potentially establishing himself as the next man in line for a title opportunity.