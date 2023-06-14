Off the back of a stellar performance at UFC 289 over the course of the weekend, former undisputed lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira has urged arch-rival and current titleholder, Islam Makhachev to secure a rematch with him on enemy territory in Brazil.

Oliveira, the current #1 ranked lightweight contender, co-headlined UFC 289 over the course of the weekend in Vancouver, Canada – returning to the winner’s enclosure in a one-sided opening round ground strikes TKO win over the streaking, Beneil Dariush in ‘The Great White North’.

CHARLES OLIVEIRA FINISHES BENEIL DARIUSH



THE CHAMPION HAS A NAME pic.twitter.com/opzXk0yTSB — Charles Oliveira Stan (@MMA_Burner941) June 11, 2023

As for Makhachev, the Russian standout managed to successfully land the vacant lightweight title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 back in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE – submitting the Sao Paulo grappler with a stunning second round arm-triangle submission win.

Returning to the Octagon back in February in the main event of UFC 284 in Perth, Australia – Makhachev managed to land a unanimous decision win over featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, narrowly defeating the Australian over the course of five rounds.

Charles Oliveira has been backed to rematch Islam Makhachev later this year

Reminding Oliveira of the outcome from their matchup last year, Makhachev, who is earmarked to headline UFC 294 in October in the Middle East again – has been tied to a rematch with the former following his win at UFC 289 over Dariush.

Suggesting a return to his native Sao Paulo this November – as part of a card which is currently targeted to feature a heavyweight headliner between Jailton Almeida and Curtis Blaydes, Oliveira urged Makhachev to meet him in his native Brazil.

“When I was the champion, I went to defend my title in his land (sic),” Charles Oliveira told MMA Fighting’s podcast, Trocacao Franca during a recent interview. “He (Islam Makhachev) said at the press conference he wanted to fight in Brazil, so why don’t he come fight in November in Brazil?”