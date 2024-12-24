YA-MAN vs. Karshyga Dautbek – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming RIZIN MMA fight between YA-MAN and Karshyga Dautbek is set for New Year’s Eve 2024 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. It’s part of the RIZIN DECADE event, which is shaping up to be a major night of fights.

YA-MAN vs. Karshyga Dautbek

For YA-MAN vs. Karshyga Dautbek, it appears that Dautbek is the clear favorite. On two sportsbooks, Dautbek is listed at 1.27, while YA-MAN is at 3.75. This indicates that Dautbek is heavily favored to win. The lower number (around 1.25-1.27) for Dautbek means a bet on him would pay out less, reflecting his status as the favorite. Conversely, a successful bet on YA-MAN would pay out more (at odds around 3.48-3.75) due to him being considered the underdog. Dautbek is from Kazakhstan which neighbors Mongolia, make sure to check out melbet Mongolia right here.

YA-MAN, whose real name is Ren Sugiyama, is a Japanese fighter who started in kickboxing before moving to MMA. He’s known for being pretty good at kickboxing, ranking fifth in the world at bantamweight. YA-MAN is also a bit of a YouTube personality. He’s still new to MMA, having only started in 2023. His last fight didn’t go so well, as he lost to Ren Hiramoto at the end of 2023.

Raised by a single mother, he often invites children to his fights to help motivate them. YA-MAN is a showman who often walks out surrounded by burlesque dancers. With his entertaining style and flair, YA-MAN has become a crowd favorite.

On the other side, we have Karshyga Dautbek from Kazakhstan. He’s a bit older at 31 and has more MMA experience. Dautbek has a solid record with 16 wins and only 3 losses. He’s known for knocking people out, with most of his wins coming that way. He’s on a hot streak right now and just joined RIZIN. His last fight was a quick knockout win in September 2024.

This fight is interesting because of how different these two athletes are. YA-MAN is a skilled kickboxer who’s still figuring out MMA, while Dautbek is a hard-hitting MMA veteran. YA-MAN needs to win to show he belongs in RIZIN’s featherweight division, especially after his recent loss. Dautbek wants to keep his winning streak going and make a name for himself in RIZIN.

The fight itself should be exciting. YA-MAN’s impressive kickboxing skills will be up against Dautbek’s powerful punches. Both fighters like to finish fights early, so don’t be surprised if it doesn’t go all three rounds. It’s happening in the featherweight division, which means they’ll both weigh about 145 pounds. All in all, it should be a fun fight to watch for MMA fans.