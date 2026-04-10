Xiong Jing Nan’s UFC Debut Set Against Veteran Angela Hill in Macau

Angela Hill will welcome Xiong Jing Nan to the UFC in a strawweight clash booked for UFC Macau at Galaxy Arena on May 30, 2026.

The matchup gives 39-year-old Hill another high-profile assignment against a decorated opponent while she holds the No. 14 ranking at 115 pounds. Hill, a former Invicta FC strawweight champion, enters with an 18-16 professional record and a 13-16 mark inside the UFC. She has built a reputation for taking tough fights on short notice and logging a heavy schedule across multiple years. Her resume includes wins over Maryna Moroz, Luana Pinheiro, and Lupita “Loopy” Godinez, all women who have spent time in the UFC strawweight mix.

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Angela Hill

Hill trains at Alliance MMA in San Diego, a gym long tied to top names such as Dominick Cruz and Jeremy Stephens, and she leans on that experience in game-planning for new opponents. Her style blends active kickboxing with high output and steady clinch work against the fence. Over her UFC run she has also picked up five post-fight bonuses: four Fight of the Night awards and one Performance of the Night, a sign that matchmakers and fans both tend to reward her willingness to engage.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 09: (L-R) Angela Hill punches Iasmin Lucindo of Brazil in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 09, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Across the cage in Macau, Xiong “The Panda” Jing Nan arrives as one of the most accomplished fighters to cross over from ONE Championship in recent years. The 38‑year‑old from China brings a 19-2 professional record into her UFC debut, built across stints in Kunlun Fight and a long championship run in ONE’s strawweight division. Xiong made her pro debut in 2014 and put together a 10-1 start before signing with ONE, where she captured the inaugural women’s strawweight belt and became the first Chinese athlete to hold a ONE Championship world title.

Her title reign in ONE included headline victories over Angela Lee, Ayaka Miura, and Bo Meng, plus defenses against contenders like Tiffany Teo and Michelle Nicolini. The rivalry with Lee in particular defined much of her championship stretch, with Xiong winning their first meeting by late stoppage and taking a narrow decision in their third bout in 2022. Those results, paired with her consistent activity in five-round fights, built a case for her as one of the most reliable strawweights outside the UFC.

Stylistically, Xiong is known for firm boxing fundamentals, committed body work, and steady pressure, often walking opponents down behind straight punches and counters. She has also shown the ability to manage the pace over championship distance, defending takedowns, returning to her feet when grounded, and staying dangerous late in fights.

From a matchmaking angle, pairing Xiong with Hill in Macau makes sense on several levels. Hill offers name value, experience against ranked opposition, and a track record of testing incoming talents without backing away from striking exchanges. Xiong, meanwhile, represents a high-level signing with a ready-made highlight reel from ONE and a clear path into the rankings if she wins. For the UFC’s first visit back to Macau with a card branded around the Chinese market, putting one of the country’s most successful champions into an immediate feature fight reads like a deliberate statement of intent.