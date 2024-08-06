What Happened to Brock Lesnar? UFC and WWE Star has Not Been Seen

What Happened to Brock Lesnar? Brock Lesnar, a staple of the WWE and former UFC heavyweight champion, has not been seen for some time on television.

Brock Lesnar was a NCAA collegiate wrestling standout who transitioned into professional wrestling with the WWE. Later on, he would dip his toes in MMA and was able to capture a UFC title by defeating then-champion Randy Couture. Eventually, he would lose this title to Cain Velasquez. But, due to a bad case of diverticulitis, Lesnar decided to leave his MMA career behind and focus on the WWE. What Happened to Brock Lesnar in the UFC? He got diverticulitis and could no longer compete.

But, what happened to Brock Lesnar in the WWE? Brock Lesnar’s current status with WWE is complicated due to legal issues stemming from a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant. The lawsuit involves allegations against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and the WWE, with Lesnar being potentially named as someone Grant was trafficked to. As a result, WWE’s legal team has decided to keep Lesnar off television until the situation is resolved.

Most recently, Lesnar lost to Cody Rhodes in 2023. He was initially expected to participate in events such as the 2024 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL, but his involvement was scrapped due to the lawsuit. Although there were rumors that WWE’s ban on mentioning Lesnar had been lifted, there has been no official word on his return to WWE programming.

Triple H has stated that WWE is open to discussing Lesnar’s return when the legal situation is clearer. However, it is ultimately up to WWE to decide when and if they want him back on screen. For now, Lesnar remains in a state of limbo, with his return contingent on the resolution of the legal issues surrounding the lawsuit.