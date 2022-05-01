Professional wrestling superstar, Becky Lynch has once again offered to team up with former two-weight UFC champion, and compatriot, Conor McGregor in the future – after previously welcoming the Dubliner to feature at WrestleMania next year in Hollywood, California.

Lynch, a native of Limerick, attended Madison Square Garden over the course of the weekend to offer support to unified lightweight champion, Katie Taylor ahead of her eventual successful title defense against challenger, Amanda Serrano.

Becky Lynch offers to team up with Conor McGregor once again

Appearing at the weigh-ins at the Mecca of Basketball, Lynch was asked about her thoughts about teaming up with former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, McGregor in the future – to which she welcomed the opportunity with open arms.

“Okay, so it is me and Conor (McGregor)?” Becky Lynch asked during an interview with Lissy Almeida from SecondsOut. “Me and Conor versus – who are we facing? Anybody we want? Oh, all right, I’m down for that. Well, hell – I’m down to team with Conor McGregor any time.”

Last month, McGregor, 33, took to his official Twitter account following the two-night WrestleMania event, questioning why he was not invited to the monumental event.



“Why wasn’t I at WrestleMania?” Conor McGregor tweeted. “They all fear me, that’s why.”

In a response to her compatriot, Lynch invited McGregor to feature in some capacity at WrestleMania next year.

“Hey, man,” Becky Lynch replied to Conor McGregor. “I could have used you. Bianca (Belair) brought an army. Next year.”

Also offering his support to the above mentioned Bray native, Taylor last night both pre and post-fight at Madison Square Garden, McGregor labelled the defending lightweight champion as the ‘the greatest”.

“Let’s go tonight, @KatieTaylor!” Conor McGregor tweeted. “Making history once again, this time in the famed Madison Square Garden! With you all the way champ (love heart emoji) (Ireland flag emoji)”

“Katie Taylor The Greatest!” Conor McGregor tweeted. “(Love heart emoji) (Ireland flag emoji) Absolutely incredible boxing! Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters (Amanda Serrano) @TheGarden”

