WWE rumored to bring NXT Battleground event to The UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 9

The WWE is looking to bring its NXT brand to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas this summer.

According to a report from Wrestle Votes, the NXT Battleground event originally scheduled for May 26 in Savannah, Georgia, may be shifting to June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. Furthermore, the show is rumored to go down inside The APEX which is owned by the WWE’s business buddy, Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The UFC and World Wrestling Entertainment were merged under the TKO Group Holdings banner last year.

While the two organizations have operated independently of one another since the merger, recent reports suggest that the two brands may start touring cities together in the near future to create a series of destination events. WWE’s move to The APEX for its first premium NXT event following WrestleMania XL may be a trial run of sorts.

Last month, former Bellator MMA champion ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler made an appearance on the pro wrestling empire’s flagship show to call out Irish megastar Conor McGregor.

With both organizations answering to the same business daddy, it’s just a matter of time before they begin blurring the lines and maximizing their crossover opportunities. We’ve already seen a slew of former UFC fighters make their way to the world of sports entertainment, including Matt Riddle, Ronda Rousey, and Brock Lesnar — though in Lesnar’s case, he was a WWE Superstar before becoming the UFC heavyweight champion.

WWE heads to Philadelphia for its 40th anniversary of WrestleMania

On Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, WWE presents its 40th anniversary of WrestleMania, live from Lincoln Financial Field in Philly, PA. The big story of the event will be the return of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who is scheduled to team up with his real-life cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The two will take on the team of Cody Rhodes and Iowa’s own Seth freakin’ Rollins.

Also featuring on the card will be YouTuber turned WWE Superstar Logan Paul who put his WWE United States Championship on the line in a triple threat match against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

Check out the official trailer for WrestleMania XL below: