Logan Paul has twice declined offers to run back his 2021 fight with Floyd Mayweather: ‘You need it way more than I do’

Logan Paul has no interest in running back his 2021 clash with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Three years ago, the elder Paul brother stepped inside the ring for an exhibition bout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Going to an eight-round draw, fans have been clamoring for a rematch ever since.

Actually, that’s not true. Nobody cares. We’re not sure anyone even remembers the first fight.

Still, during an In Depth With Graham Bensinger appearance, Logan Paul revealed that Mayweather came calling for a sequel on more than one occasion. Paul, who keeps himself busy as the current WWE United States Champion, has little interest in going toe-to-toe with the iconic pugilist again — unless his piece of the pie is much bigger.

“Yeah. He asked me. He asked me,” Paul claims. “Twice. He was supposed to fight someone on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai – it fell through. He asked if I wanted to step in. I said no. He’s not a person you take a fight on six weeks notice with, and not with the goal that I have. I already fought Floyd Mayweather. If I did it again, it would be to beat Floyd Mayweather – which I think is doable. I just need to train proper… And also if I fought him again it wouldn’t be 85/15, it’s 50/50. ‘F*ck you bro, I don’t need this sh*t. You need it way more than I do.'”

Logan Paul likes the idea of being the first fighter to KO ‘Money’ Mayweather

Admittedly, Logan Paul can’t help but like the idea of becoming the first fighter to KO Mayweather in the ring. That, and a bigger bag, might be enough to entice him to sign on the dotted line someday.

I just feel like I got bigger fish to fry, literally,” Paul said. “But the idea of being the only person to knock out Floyd Mayweather excites me. I would also request 10 rounds, because I was coming alive at the end. He was not.”

Until then, Paul will have his hands full when he defends his WWE gold against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 40 next month.

