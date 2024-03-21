Logan Paul has twice declined offers to run back his 2021 fight with Floyd Mayweather: ‘You need it way more than I do’

ByCraig Pekios
Logan Paul has twice declined to run back his 2021 fight with Floyd Mayweather: 'You need it way more than I do'

Logan Paul has no interest in running back his 2021 clash with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Three years ago, the elder Paul brother stepped inside the ring for an exhibition bout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Going to an eight-round draw, fans have been clamoring for a rematch ever since.

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Maweather

Actually, that’s not true. Nobody cares. We’re not sure anyone even remembers the first fight.

Still, during an In Depth With Graham Bensinger appearance, Logan Paul revealed that Mayweather came calling for a sequel on more than one occasion. Paul, who keeps himself busy as the current WWE United States Champion, has little interest in going toe-to-toe with the iconic pugilist again — unless his piece of the pie is much bigger.

READ MORE:  Jake Paul replicates Mike Tyson's iconic photo with 550-pound pet white tiger: 'Who did it better?'

“Yeah. He asked me. He asked me,” Paul claims. “Twice. He was supposed to fight someone on top of the Burj Al Arab in Dubai – it fell through. He asked if I wanted to step in. I said no. He’s not a person you take a fight on six weeks notice with, and not with the goal that I have. I already fought Floyd Mayweather. If I did it again, it would be to beat Floyd Mayweather – which I think is doable. I just need to train proper… And also if I fought him again it wouldn’t be 85/15, it’s 50/50. ‘F*ck you bro, I don’t need this sh*t. You need it way more than I do.'”

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul likes the idea of being the first fighter to KO ‘Money’ Mayweather

Admittedly, Logan Paul can’t help but like the idea of becoming the first fighter to KO Mayweather in the ring. That, and a bigger bag, might be enough to entice him to sign on the dotted line someday.

I just feel like I got bigger fish to fry, literally,” Paul said. “But the idea of being the only person to knock out Floyd Mayweather excites me. I would also request 10 rounds, because I was coming alive at the end. He was not.”

Until then, Paul will have his hands full when he defends his WWE gold against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 40 next month.

READ MORE:  Ex-UFC fighter says Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson has to be a pro fight, otherwise, there's no point: 'Why waste our time?'
Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40

Check out Logan Paul’s full appearance on In Depth with Graham Bensinger below:

READ MORE:  Francis Ngannou can't remember when he 'Came back from the stool' for round two in Anthony Joshua fight

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts