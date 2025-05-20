“I Would Have Beat Canelo for Sure” Jake Paul Explains How Canelo’s $300M Deal Killed His Fight

Jake Paul says he was one play away from the boxing match of his life, a showdown with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, before the deal was intercepted at the last second. Mexico’s Canelo is the current king of boxing, top pound-for-pound ranked, while ‘The Problem Child’ Paul has been fighting former UFC champions to make a name for himself in sports. But, money talks, and it sounds like this fight was nearly signed on the dotted line.

Jake Paul vs. Canelo

Jake Paul claims the fight was so close to happening that only a last-minute business move stopped it. According to him, Canelo’s $300 million contract was put on the line, with promoters allegedly warning that the deal would be pulled if Canelo agreed to fight Paul. Instead, Canelo signed a lucrative multi-fight deal with Saudi promoters, keeping his focus on legacy bouts, like his upcoming clash with Terence Crawford, rather than the spectacle of a Paul match.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul painted the picture:

“We were on the one-yard line, and we got a pick six, the interception going the other way, man, in the fourth quarter, game winner. We just got intercepted. But I understand it. Basically, they threatened to pull Canelo’s $300 million contract if he were to fight me. That’s how bad they want me out of boxing. They can’t stand that I’m the one doing the biggest events.”

For those just tuning in, Jake Paul is not your average boxer. He started as a YouTube personality and social media star, then pivoted to boxing in 2018. Since then, he’s made a name for himself by bashing a string of opponents, including former NBA player Nate Robinson and ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren, and an elderly Mike Tyson. Paul’s record, may not scream “world champion” to boxing purists, but he’s built a reputation as a pay-per-view magnet and a disruptor in the sport.

On the other side of the ring, Canelo Alvarez is boxing royalty. Turning professional at 15, the Mexican superstar has collected world titles in four weight classes and is the first and only undisputed super middleweight champion in history. With a record of 63 wins (39 by knockout), 2 losses, and 2 draws, Canelo is known for his sharp counterpunching and body shots. He’s faced and defeated some of the best in the business, with his legacy already cemented.

(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Jake Paul has recently been fighting at heavyweight, tipping the scales at around 224 pounds for his bout with Mike Tyson. In contrast, Canelo Alvarez currently competes in the super-middleweight division, where he weighed 167.1 pounds for his most recent title defense. This puts a significant weight gap between the two, with Paul coming in nearly 60 pounds heavier than Canelo at their latest respective weigh-ins.

Jake Paul’s next bout is set for June 28 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, where he’ll face former middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. in a 10-round cruiserweight contest at a 200-pound catchweight. This marks Paul’s return to the ring after his win over Mike Tyson, and it’s a step up in competition against a seasoned pro with a famous boxing pedigree. Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez is preparing for a blockbuster fight against Terence Crawford.

Jake Paul, never shy about self-promotion, insists the powers that be in boxing are threatened by his ability to draw crowds and headlines. Whether that’s bravado or business acumen, he’s keeping himself in the conversation. As for whether he truly would have beaten Canelo? That’s a question for the fantasy matchmakers, but if nothing else, Jake Paul knows how to keep the spotlight firmly on himself.