Dana White Fired from Canelo vs. Crawford Mega-Fight Promotion – What’s Next for Boxing’s Biggest Showdown?

ByTimothy Wheaton
Dana White will no longer be promoting the highly anticipated Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight, following a decision by Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh. The bout, which sees Crawford moving up two weight classes to challenge Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight crown, will now be promoted by Sela as part of Riyadh Season.

Dana White No Longer Promoting Canelo vs. Crawford

The fight, originally set for September 12 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium under the TKO Boxing banner, has seen several changes in recent days. The date has shifted to September 13, and the venue is now undecided, with Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York City all in contention. The broadcaster has yet to be confirmed, but the event will air on pay-per-view, not Netflix.

Dana White’s removal comes as a surprise, as he was initially tapped to lead the event’s promotion through TKO Boxing, a new venture involving Alalshikh, White, and WWE president Nick Khan. The group had recently announced a multi-year partnership to launch a boxing league backed by Saudi investment, with Canelo vs. Crawford expected to be its debut showcase.

TKO Boxing is a new boxing league launched by TKO Group, the parent company of UFC and WWE, in partnership with Saudi events company Sela. The league aims to bring a unified structure to professional boxing, featuring multiple weight classes, its own title belts, and a focus on signing top fighters and emerging talent, with operations overseen by Dana White and Nick Khan. The goal is to address boxing’s fragmentation by offering a streamlined system similar to the UFC, with one champion per division and access to advanced training facilities through the UFC Performance Institute.

Breaking: Dana White and Turki Alalshikh Announce Revolutionary TKO Boxing Promotion

The move away from Las Vegas may have played a role in Dana White’s exit, though no official reason has been given. Allegiant Stadium is unavailable on the new fight date due to a college football game, prompting the search for a new location.

Despite the changes, the fight remains one of the biggest of the year. Canelo, who unified all four super middleweight titles by defeating William Scull, will face Crawford, the former super welterweight champion, who last fought in August 2024. There will be no rehydration clause for the bout. With Sela now handling promotion, Turki Alalshikh has assured fans that more details will be announced soon. The fight is scheduled for September 13, and anticipation remains high as the boxing world waits for final confirmation on the venue and broadcaster.

