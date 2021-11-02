A personal injury claim brought against former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor by a woman, as well as her mother, has been delayed until 2022, due to multiple issues with closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.



According to a report from The Star, the case involving former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, McGregor has been delayed, likely until at least February 2022, as the State requested sufficient time to gather CCTV footage of an alleged incident at the Beacon Hotel, Dublin, as reported by The New York Times, which is set to be used as evidence in the High Court case. The hearing was scheduled to begin on Monday, November 1.

Personal injury claim brought against ex-UFC champion Conor McGregor delayed until next year



The report details how An Garda Siochana (Irish police) has compiled a large file in relation to a prior investigation in regards to the aforenoted woman’s claims against the 33-year-old McGregor.



CCTV evidence has been requested on the grounds that it possibly contains footage in relation to an alleged incident in December 2018, allegedly involving Crumlin native, McGregor.



The woman in question has brought a multi-million euro personal injury claim against McGregor in relation to the alleged incident in 2018. The criminal case against the UFC star was brought to a close, in tandem with an investigation by Gardai after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ruled that no charges would be brought against McGregor.



A previous statement released by McGregor’s publicist, Karen Kessler confirmed that her client would dispute any claims brought against him.

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardai which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed-circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.“



McGregor himself previously addressed the allegations brought against him, labeling them as “old news“.



“You know, it’s old news,” McGregor said. “It was investigated thoroughly over two long years and I was cleared of any wrongdoing and that’s it.“



The woman in question is claiming a loss of current and future earnings, as well as claiming she had to leave home and move from her area of residence. The woman’s mother is also bringing a personal injury claim against McGregor, and is also not seeking a settlement.

