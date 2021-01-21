Conor McGregor has spoken publicly for the first time since it was revealed he is being subjected to a personal injury lawsuit ahead of his UFC 257 main event opposite Dustin Poirier on January 23.

On Tuesday, the Irish Independent reported a woman and her mother are suing McGregor. According to the New York Times, the lawsuit relates to an allegation of rape from an alleged incident that took place in December 2018 and has been previously reported and investigated.

The unnamed woman is seeking $1.79-$2.13 million in damages after suffering psychological and emotional problems due to the alleged rape which has left her unable to work.

McGregor spokesperson Karen J. Kessler provided the following statement:

“After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses’ statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected. The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr. McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”

McGregor appeared at the UFC 257 pre-fight press conference in Abu Dhabi earlier today to talk up his forthcoming fight. John Morgan of MMA Junkie asked for McGregor’s response to the lawsuit.

“It’s old news,” McGregor said. “It was investigated thoroughly over the course of two long years, and I was cleared of any wrong doing. And that’s it.”

This is not the first time McGregor has found himself in hot water.

The Irishman had two sexual assault allegations tied to his name in 2019 while he was also arrested in September last year in France on allegations of sexual assault and indecent exposure. However, none of these cases have resulted in charges against McGregor.

