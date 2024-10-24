Will Francis Ngannou Face Rico Verhoeven?

PFL World Champion Francis Ngannou may have a future opponent in Rico Verhoeven, the kickboxing world title holder. Rumors and quotes have been circulating recently.

Francis Ngannou

Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou was the UFC heavyweight champion and was feared for his striking power, with an incredible 85% knockout win rate. Since walking away from the organization, he took on two blockbuster boxing fights against champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Afterward, he returned to MMA to capture the PFL heavyweight title with a first-round knockout.

Rico Verhoeven

The Dutch-born Rico Verhoeven captured the GLORY Kickboxing World title in 2014 and has not lost since, he now has compiled 11 title defenses plus a Grand Prix championship along the way. He is best known for his fights against Badr Hari. The kickboxer has a 32% knockout win rate and has largely cleared out the heavyweight division. His next bout is a rematch against Levi Rigters then hopefully he can face Antonio Plazibat, after that, there’s no one left in this division.

Francis Ngannou vs. Rico Verhoeven

When Francis Ngannou left the UFC, he was fielding offers from many organizations as the hottest free agent in combat sports. GLORY Kickboxing circulated a story stating that they had sent Ngannou an offer. In a conversation with me, Ngannou said that this story was simply false. In no uncertain terms, he said: “No, no. I never received an offer from GLORY.“

The Cameroonian athlete had a singular kickboxing win before he made his professional MMA debut. Reflecting on this match, Francis Ngannou told me: “Well, I remember it was a moment that I just wanted to fight. I was very excited, was very hungry, and was training all the time. I wanted to fight. My kickboxing wasn’t great though … But I was just like, I have the will to win. I was going there for everything. It was quite a good experience.”

Photo by Tim Wheaton

The kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven has a singular MMA victory from 2015. Verhoeven and Ngannou have each competed professionally across kickboxing, MMA, and boxing. The ruleset in a potential could be mixed following a long history of kickboxers vs. MMA fighters, such as we used to see K-1 vs. PRIDE events.. In conversation with the PFL though; they’re not looking to mix rules.

Speaking in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Verhoeven implored the public for this match. He said: