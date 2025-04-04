Will Fleury is Excited By Challenge of Frederic Vosgröne – Oktagon 69

At the official Oktagon 69 Press Conference, Will Fleury crashed the party when he stole the microphone. Frederic Vosgröne, who faces Jorick Montagnac on Saturday night, previously called out Will Fleury, which was met with interest from the Two Weight-Class World Champion.

Frederic Vosgröne

When Will Fleury entered the background of the Press Conference, it was expected that he would have a role to play in it. When asked about fighting Fleury, Vosgröne was interrupted and told that if he wins a couple of fights, the fight is of interest to Will “F*cking” Fleury. Fleury had also previously stated that he thinks Jorick Montagnac is the 2nd best Light-Heavyweight in his division, so the winner of this fight between Montagnac and Vosgröne could find themselves in a title fight.

In May, Alexander Poppeck takes on Pavol Langer for the second time, which isn’t drawing the excitement out of Will Fleury. Fleury separated Langer from consciousness within two minutes in October, so if Langer wins, that fight isn’t one that makes sense. Poppeck is coming off of a controversial no-contest due to an illegal knee and has lost the momentum that he previously had.

With Will Fleury being interested in moving to Middleweight, a fight with any of the Light-Heavyweights mentioned above would be likely slated for August or September, while he makes his way down to 185lbs. A matchup with the winner of Saturday night’s Main Card opener would certainly make for a very fan-friendly matchup, with Frederic Vosgröne likely being the one that would draw the most interest from the German MMA fans.