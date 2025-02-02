Michael Venom Page is known for his fighting style and charisma. Recently, he made headlines at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, not just for his dominant victory over Shara Magomedov, but also for his unique decision to forego carrying a flag during his walkout. Why Doesn’t Michael Venom Page Use a Flag in the UFC?

Why Doesn’t Michael Venom Page Use a Flag in the UFC?

While many fighters proudly display their national colors, Page has chosen a different path, rooted in his personal philosophy. While he was born in London, England, and has waived the UK flag at past kickboxing events, he has chosen not to while in the UFC.

In a post-fight press conference, Page explained that his decision stems from his belief in unity and the idea of a single human race. “I feel like everyone’s trying to find their group, and all it does for me is build separation,” he said. “We are one race, the human race, and I live by that.”

For Michael Venom Page, the use of flags or other symbols of identity often creates divisions among people, something he actively seeks to avoid. He emphasized that he treats everyone equally, regardless of their background, and dislikes labels that foster separation. His stance is not tied to any political or cultural agenda but rather reflects his worldview.

Michael Venom Page’s philosophy was on full display during UFC Fight Night, where he delivered one of the most significant performances of his career. Facing the previously undefeated Sharabutdin Magomedov, Page secured a unanimous decision victory with scores of 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. The fight showcased Page’s signature striking skills and tactical brilliance completely outclassing the Russian striker in a middleweight contest.

Michael Venom Page’s decision to reject symbols like flags shows commitment to unity. In an era where identity often takes center stage, Page stands out as an athlete who prioritizes shared humanity over divisions. After this victory at middleweight, he moves back to welterweight and begins his campaign towards UFC gold.