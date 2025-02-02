Why Doesn’t Michael Venom Page Use a Flag in the UFC?

ByTimothy Wheaton
Michael Venom Page is known for his fighting style and charisma. Recently, he made headlines at UFC Fight Night 250 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, not just for his dominant victory over Shara Magomedov, but also for his unique decision to forego carrying a flag during his walkout. Why Doesn’t Michael Venom Page Use a Flag in the UFC?

While many fighters proudly display their national colors, Page has chosen a different path, rooted in his personal philosophy. While he was born in London, England, and has waived the UK flag at past kickboxing events, he has chosen not to while in the UFC.

In a post-fight press conference, Page explained that his decision stems from his belief in unity and the idea of a single human race. “I feel like everyone’s trying to find their group, and all it does for me is build separation,” he said. “We are one race, the human race, and I live by that.”

Michael Venom Page

For Michael Venom Page, the use of flags or other symbols of identity often creates divisions among people, something he actively seeks to avoid. He emphasized that he treats everyone equally, regardless of their background, and dislikes labels that foster separation. His stance is not tied to any political or cultural agenda but rather reflects his worldview.

Michael Venom Page’s philosophy was on full display during UFC Fight Night, where he delivered one of the most significant performances of his career. Facing the previously undefeated Sharabutdin Magomedov, Page secured a unanimous decision victory with scores of 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. The fight showcased Page’s signature striking skills and tactical brilliance completely outclassing the Russian striker in a middleweight contest.

Michael Venom Page’s decision to reject symbols like flags shows commitment to unity. In an era where identity often takes center stage, Page stands out as an athlete who prioritizes shared humanity over divisions. After this victory at middleweight, he moves back to welterweight and begins his campaign towards UFC gold.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

