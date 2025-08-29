Why Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili Never Fought for the Title “Fighting is not playing basketball”

Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili have shared more than the bantamweight spotlight since joining Serra-Longo MMA in New York. Their paths crossed early in Sterling’s career, when he sought out Matt Serra’s gym for guidance. Dvalishvili arrived later, and their regular sparring sessions forged a partnership that has become integral to both men’s development.

Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili

That friendship has shaped decisions that would seem unusual in a results-driven sport. When Dvalishvili claimed a high-profile victory over José Aldo, positioning himself as the No. 1 contender, he and Sterling declined any suggestion of an intra-team title fight.

Sterling explained that the bout was never offered to either of them, despite the momentum generated by Dvalishvili’s win.

“That whole timeline with Merab is warped because so many opinions about what happened. The fight was never offered to either of us. When Morab just beat Jose Aldo, that’s when the conversation started. Joe Rogan asked him about fighting for the title, and he said, ‘Please stop asking me about fighting my brother.’ We would never fight each other because there’s no amount of money that’s worth tarnishing our friendship over.”

In refusing a title shot against Sterling, Dvalishvili echoed a similar sentiment: his loyalty outweighed any professional incentive. Dana White publicly questioned the wisdom of preserving that loyalty, but Dvalishvili held firm. He viewed their training partnership as an investment in both of their careers.

“Fighting is not playing basketball. It’s very difficult to have your heart wrapped up in it. We train for free all the time. Mike Tyson said, ‘Friends make each other rich.’ We do it for free in the gym. If there’s an opportunity to make money together, why not? But it’s a different ballgame when it comes to fighting.”

Two elite athletes put personal bonds above the clear path to a championship bout. Sterling’s own title reign from 2021 to 2023 saw Dvalishvili waiting on the sidelines as the top contender – an unusual scenario in a division where rankings often dictate matchmaking. Yet they continued to sharpen each other’s skills, trading techniques and strategies without the tension of championship stakes between them.

Following Dvalishvili’s victory at UFC 316, he chose to split his performance bonus with Sterling as a wedding gift, underscoring the depth of their alliance. Dvalishvili now holds the bantamweight title, and the US-born Sterling is now competing in the featherweight division.