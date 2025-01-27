‘Who’s going to protect them?’: Mike Perry opens up on quitting drinking for his family

Former UFC welterweight contender, Mike Perry has claimed his path to sobriety was aided by the forming of his family with his mother, partner and child, claiming an epiphany regarding their safety led to his decision to stop drinking.

Perry, a former Octagon contender and current BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) megastar, has so far enjoyed an impressive run in the David Feldman-led promotion, scoring a perfect run of five straight victories.

And most recently taking on veteran Brazilian star and former UFC welterweight title challenger, Thiago Alves, Flint native, Perry stopped the American Top Team staple with a dominant opening round knockout win in the main event of BKFC Knucklemania IV back in April of last year.

Yet to return to the ring in the time since, Perry has been linked heavily in recent weeks with a massive fight with former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler, with the above-mentioned, Feldman claiming the promotion are working on a deal for the pairing to take place later this annum.

“Yeah, we’re working on it,” David Feldman told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned when asked if Mike Perry is targeted to fight Robbie Lawler in his return. “We’re working on it with the UFC… Yeah, before, (Mike Perry’s fight with Jake Paul) yeah. Like, they were scared to death of him. And now, but they’re forgetting that this is still bare knuckle. It’s not boxing. (0:47) They’re not going to box Mike Perry.”

Mike Perry reveals road to sobriety ahead of BKFC return

And ahead of his return to fighting later this year, fan-favorite finisher, Perry revealed he has stopped drinking and entered sobriety — in a bid to “protect” his family.

“I’m fortunate to have my mother live with me,” Mike Perry told the Jake Shields’ Fight Back Podcast. “I have my wife, my daughter, and my son. I also bring my mother-in-law out, and she helps work on the house sometimes when I’m deep in fight camp or about to enter fight week, things like that. So, you know, I’m like, who’s going to protect them? You know what I mean? It’s me. I’ve got to protect them. And if they’re ever worried about something, you know, that’s what women do sometimes—they worry about having to be protected from me.

“What if they had to be protected?” Mike Perry questioned. “Well, it wouldn’t come to that. I would go out drinking before that happened, but, you know, I’m not allowed to do that either. You know what I mean? They need me here. I’ve got to pick stuff up at the house, I’ve got to take the groceries out of the car. You know, I’m just a grown man now. I’ve got to do what others need me to do, the ones I care about. And, um, I get to fight for money. And luckily, after all the hard battles I’ve had over the years, I’m finally being compensated better. And I’m still learning a lot.”