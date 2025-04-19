Michael Chandler will struggle to beat top 15 fighters, says Renato Moicano

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano believes Michael Chandler will now struggle to defeat fighters in the division’s top 15.

Last weekend, Michael Chandler fell short in his attempt to defeat Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314. In fact, he suffered a pretty one-sided defeat, ending with him getting brutally finished by the man known as ‘The Baddy’. Now, there are plenty of people who are questioning what exactly the future holds for him.

As he prepares to turn 39 years of age next week, Michael Chandler will likely be thinking a lot about the journey he’s been on in mixed martial arts. He’ll also consider his options when it comes to what else he could achieve in the UFC, given that he’s been on a pretty significant losing streak.

One of his fellow lightweight contenders, Renato Moicano, recently gave his thoughts on Michael Chandler and the position he finds himself in.

Renato Moicano’s view on Michael Chandler

“No, to be honest,” Moicano told MMA Junkie if Chandler could beat a top 15 opponent now. “It’s very tough, you know? So people think I dislike Chandler, I don’t dislike Chandler. I respect him. I just don’t think he’s that good, you know?

“He’s powerful, he can knock anybody out in the lightweight division, but right now for him, it’s going to be very hard to get a dub. He’s 2-4 in UFC, three straight losses, and his best win was over Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson. I don’t know. I don’t see him getting back.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Chandler is a smart guy and he’ll know that he doesn’t have a whole lot longer left at the elite level. Some would even argue that he’s not at that point anymore – but we’d imagine he will want at least one more chance to prove those people wrong.