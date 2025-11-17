Who Is John Pork? The UFC’s Accidental Viral Sensation Before His First Fight – “Wild Chanco” Magomed Zaynukov

Who is the UFC star John Pork? Magomed Zaynukov became famous before stepping foot in the UFC, though not for the reasons he hoped. The Dagestani lightweight emerged as an unlikely viral sensation after a simple mispronunciation created “John Pork,” a nickname that’s followed him like an unwanted shadow since late 2024.

Who is John Pork? All About UFC Fighter “Wild Chanco” Magomed Zaynukov

Now, as he prepares to make his official UFC debut, Zaynukov finds himself in the strange position of managing a meme while trying to prove himself as a serious fighter.

Born on January 2, 1995, Zaynukov hails from the small village of Chanko in Dagestan, Russia. His connection to his hometown runs deep, and it’s where he draws his actual nickname: “Wild Chanco.” The title reflects both his village’s name and his aggressive fighting style that he’s developed over years competing across various international promotions. Unlike many fighters from Dagestan who build their careers on wrestling and sambo, Zaynukov distinguished himself as a striker. His record before joining the UFC stood at 8-0, with five of his wins coming by knockout or technical knockout.

The path to the UFC took him through Eagle FC, UAE Warriors, and Dana White’s Contender Series, where he compiled an undefeated record while showcasing high-volume striking and impressive cardio. His striking numbers tell the story: he lands around 15.67 significant strikes per minute with 60% accuracy while absorbing only 4.80 strikes per minute. These metrics suggest a fighter with both offensive firepower and defensive instincts.

Origins

But the meme overshadowed everything until his Contender Series appearance in October 2025. The origins trace back to when Islam Makhachev, his teammate at the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov School, introduced him to Demetrius “Mighty Mouse” Johnson during a training camp video. Makhachev referred to Zaynukov by his actual nickname, “Chanco,” but his Dagestani accent made the word sound strikingly similar to “John Pork.” The internet didn’t miss the opportunity. Fans clipped the moment, paired it with an existing meme featuring a rotund animated pig character.

What started as a single misheard word exploded across social media. Zaynukov’s Instagram became flooded with pig emojis, prank comments, and followers spamming “JOHN PORK!!!” beneath every post. Despite his visible displeasure, the more he asked fans to use his correct nickname, the harder the internet leaned into the joke. By October 2025, Zaynukov was openly asking people to stop calling him that, even threatening to disable Instagram comments entirely.

Magomed Zaynukov asks fans to stop calling him John Pork



"I've said so many times it's not John Pork, it's Chanco. If possible, please don't call me that. I don't like it." 😭 pic.twitter.com/s3f16q94fq — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 8, 2025

When UFC 322 arrived in November 2025, the absurdity reached its peak. At the official press conference, Makhachev made a public plea for fans to stop calling Zaynukov “John Pork,” reminding everyone that “Chanco” is his real nickname and that he dislikes the viral name. The response from the crowd? Massive cheers and chants of “JOHN PORK!!!” erupting throughout the venue.​

Zaynukov managed to charm the audience despite the jokes, but his frustration with the situation seems legitimate. He never asked for this particular brand of fame. His nickname references his hometown, carries cultural weight, and represents his identity as a fighter. Instead, he got renamed after a cartoon pig by the internet because of a single accent-inflected word that sounded vaguely similar in a training footage clip.​

John Pork started on Instagram on September 24, 2018, as a self-described “fashion model” from Palermo, Italy. But here’s where it gets odd: John Pork is a computer-generated virtual influencer, essentially an AI-created character depicting a man with a human body and a photorealistic pig’s head. The account featured AI-generated selfies of this anthropomorphic pigman posing at tourist locations like Doune Castle in Scotland and Skye Island. The creator’s identity has remained deliberately mysterious, which only added to the surreal nature of the account.​

Whether the “John Pork” nickname eventually fades as Zaynukov compiles UFC wins, or whether it becomes permanently attached to his career, remains to be seen. What started as a misheard nickname has become one of MMA’s most memorable memes, transforming an undefeated prospect into an overnight fan favorite before he’s thrown a single official UFC punch.​

Zaynukov’s actual skillset and fighting ability will ultimately define his career. But the man known to the internet as “John Pork” has already secured a unique place in MMA history, accidentally becoming a celebrity through nothing more than an accent and a confused internet.​