ByRoss Markey
When Amanda Nunes welcomed Ronda Rousey back to the UFC with a vicious BANG

8 years ago today, former undisputed bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey entered the Octagon for the first time as a title challenger — attempting to exercise some demons from the year prior — but was met with a begrudging Brazilian force in the form of Bahia bruiser, Amanda Nunes.

Returning to action for the first time since her devastating high-kick knockout loss against common-foe, Holly Holm in a defeat which brought a stark end to her stunning, record-setting run as the promotion’s only bantamweight champion up until that point.

And meeting with Brazilian foe, Nunes — who would go on to become the first female two-weight champion in the organization, Riverside native, Rousey was backed to regain her title from a force who had headlined UFC 300 in a dramatic opening round submission over a bloodied common rival, Miesha Tate just earlier that summer.

Ronda Rousey flattened in dramatic Octagon swansong by Amanda Nunes

Met on the scale for the official ceremonial weigh-ins by Nunes — who was sporting a lioness face mask in a tribute to her fierce nickname, Rousey entered the lioness’ den on December 30. in ‘Sin City’ — in her first championship outing in Nevada since a 14-second submission over Cat Zingano just a year prior, when RouseyMania was at its height.

Forced out of a blockbuster headliner at the newly-minted T-Mobile Arena before a minute could even elapse in the opening round of their pairing, Rousey was beaten, battered, and bruised by ferocious striker, Nunes — who would show off the vast differences in both their overall ability — as well as more importantly, their striking acumen.

Failing to ever step foot into the Octagon in the time since, Californian veteran, Rousey would subsequently turn to professional wrestling — enjoying a gold-laden and entertaining run with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), and amid links to a stunning comeback at UFC 300 earlier this year, the ex-bantamweight queen shut the door firmly on ever competing again in combat sports.

Ronda Rousey claims she's not welcome to attend UFC events since departure I'm really vilified

“Every couple years – the same rumor comes out,” Ronda Rousey told the Insight podcast about a return to the UFC. “It’s nice to feel missed, I guess. But it’s not happening. I’m not neurologically fit to compete anymore at the highest level. I just can’t.”

“You just get to a level where the neurological injuries you take accumulate over time,” Ronda Rousey explained. “They don’t get any better.”

