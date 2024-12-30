When Amanda Nunes welcomed Ronda Rousey back to the UFC with a vicious BANG

8 years ago today, former undisputed bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey entered the Octagon for the first time as a title challenger — attempting to exercise some demons from the year prior — but was met with a begrudging Brazilian force in the form of Bahia bruiser, Amanda Nunes.

Returning to action for the first time since her devastating high-kick knockout loss against common-foe, Holly Holm in a defeat which brought a stark end to her stunning, record-setting run as the promotion’s only bantamweight champion up until that point.

And meeting with Brazilian foe, Nunes — who would go on to become the first female two-weight champion in the organization, Riverside native, Rousey was backed to regain her title from a force who had headlined UFC 300 in a dramatic opening round submission over a bloodied common rival, Miesha Tate just earlier that summer.

Ronda Rousey flattened in dramatic Octagon swansong by Amanda Nunes

Met on the scale for the official ceremonial weigh-ins by Nunes — who was sporting a lioness face mask in a tribute to her fierce nickname, Rousey entered the lioness’ den on December 30. in ‘Sin City’ — in her first championship outing in Nevada since a 14-second submission over Cat Zingano just a year prior, when RouseyMania was at its height.

Forced out of a blockbuster headliner at the newly-minted T-Mobile Arena before a minute could even elapse in the opening round of their pairing, Rousey was beaten, battered, and bruised by ferocious striker, Nunes — who would show off the vast differences in both their overall ability — as well as more importantly, their striking acumen.

Failing to ever step foot into the Octagon in the time since, Californian veteran, Rousey would subsequently turn to professional wrestling — enjoying a gold-laden and entertaining run with the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment), and amid links to a stunning comeback at UFC 300 earlier this year, the ex-bantamweight queen shut the door firmly on ever competing again in combat sports.

“Every couple years – the same rumor comes out,” Ronda Rousey told the Insight podcast about a return to the UFC. “It’s nice to feel missed, I guess. But it’s not happening. I’m not neurologically fit to compete anymore at the highest level. I just can’t.”

“You just get to a level where the neurological injuries you take accumulate over time,” Ronda Rousey explained. “They don’t get any better.”