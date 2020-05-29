Weili Zhang Wants to Defend Title Against Rose Namajunas Next

Spread the word!













UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang has shared she would like to face Rose Namajunas next.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Zhang shared that while she didn’t have any fight booked she wanted the former champion next.

The UFC strawweight champion wants Thug Rose next 🌹



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/AVBrPls97U — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 28, 2020

“My preference is to fight Rose because I believe she is the highest level and most-skilled martial artist outside of myself in the division. She would be a good challenge for me.”

The champion recently defended her belt against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in February, edging her out in a decision after a five-round war that would seem to be a strong fight of the year contender.

Rose has not competed since she lost her title to Jessica Andrade back at UFC 237 in 2019. The two were scheduled to rematch at UFC 249 in April until a family member of Rose’s passed away from coronavirus. Due to this, Namajunas withdrew from the fight.

Taking to twitter ESPN’s Brett Okamoto shared that he had spoken to UFC President Dana White who intends to rebook the matchup between Namajunas and Andrade.

Per Dana White (@danawhite), the fight he's still trying to make for Rose is Jessica Andrade II. But he said he needs to talk to her personally and make sure she's comfortable fighting under the current conditions. https://t.co/nYCwNIumd2 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 28, 2020

“Per Dana White (@danawhite), the fight he’s still trying to make for Rose is Jessica Andrade II. But he said he needs to talk to her personally and make sure she’s comfortable under the current conditions.”

Outside of a matchup with Rose, Zhang has spoken of moving up in weight to challenge the Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko in her next fight.

Shevchenko was initially booked to defend her title against Joanne Calderwood in June before pulling from the bout due to an injury. Shevchenko shared she is expecting an august return against Calderwood as previously booked.

At this stage, it is unclear who Zhang will face in her next bout or when the champion will make her return to the octagon.

Who would you like to see Zhang face next?